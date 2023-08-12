Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Short Interest Update

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the July 15th total of 262,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bruush Oral Care Stock Down 1.0 %

BRSH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. 361,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. Bruush Oral Care has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $67.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruush Oral Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bruush Oral Care during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bruush Oral Care during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Bruush Oral Care during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bruush Oral Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. The company offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

