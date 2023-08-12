BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.19

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.24. BSQUARE shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 50,714 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BSQUARE in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSQUARE

BSQUARE Stock Up 2.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BSQUARE by 16.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in BSQUARE by 514.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 106,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BSQUARE by 34.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.