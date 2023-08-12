BTIG Research Lowers WeWork (NYSE:WE) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of WeWork (NYSE:WE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of WeWork from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

WeWork Trading Up 10.5 %

WE opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. WeWork has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. WeWork’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 114.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WeWork by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of WeWork by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of WeWork by 68.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of WeWork by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

