Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Up 54.2% in July

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,800 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the July 15th total of 332,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 43.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Bullfrog AI Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BFRG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 106,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,400. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98. Bullfrog AI has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.50.
Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Bullfrog AI
About Bullfrog AI
Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bullfrog AI
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.