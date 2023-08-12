Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Up 54.2% in July

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2023

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,800 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the July 15th total of 332,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 43.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bullfrog AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 106,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,400. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98. Bullfrog AI has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bullfrog AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI makes up 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.48% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bullfrog AI

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.