Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Up 54.2% in July

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,800 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the July 15th total of 332,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 43.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 106,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,400. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98. Bullfrog AI has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BFRG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI makes up 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.48% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

