Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Down 68.6% in July

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BVVBY stock traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.33. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of C$42.58 and a 52 week high of C$59.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $1.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

