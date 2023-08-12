Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Down 68.6% in July

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BVVBY
Bureau Veritas Stock Performance
Bureau Veritas Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $1.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.
About Bureau Veritas
Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bureau Veritas
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.