Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on September 1st

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHRB opened at 54.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 63.72 and a 200 day moving average of 71.73. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 52-week low of 47.95 and a 52-week high of 85.00.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.