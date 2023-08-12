CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $382.00 at TD Cowen

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $371.13.

CACI International Stock Up 0.2 %

CACI stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.87. The company had a trading volume of 159,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.85. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $245.32 and a fifty-two week high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.74%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that CACI International will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

