CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $371.13.

NYSE CACI traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $343.87. 159,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,713. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. CACI International has a 12 month low of $245.32 and a 12 month high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CACI International will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

