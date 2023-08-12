CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.13-$20.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.00 billion-$7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.04 billion.

CACI International Price Performance

CACI International stock opened at $343.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.85. CACI International has a 12-month low of $245.32 and a 12-month high of $359.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.45. CACI International had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $371.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 14.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

