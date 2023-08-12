Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.01

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $6.12. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 125,739 shares.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
