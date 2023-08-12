Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.01

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $6.12. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 125,739 shares.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 74,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 34,613 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 160,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

