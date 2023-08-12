Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.70.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$5.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$452.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.95. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$3.70 and a 52 week high of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.67.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.35. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of C$466.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.3208955 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

