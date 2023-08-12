Calian Group Ltd. (CGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 7th

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of CGY stock traded down C$7.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$61.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.83. The stock has a market cap of C$648.67 million, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$52.70 and a 12-month high of C$68.53.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$168.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.47 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 4.8110176 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.