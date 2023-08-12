Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Announces Earnings Results

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $77.68 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNNEF opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1962 per share. This represents a yield of 9.23%. This is an increase from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

