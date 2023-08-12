Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.56.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$49.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.09. The stock has a market cap of C$8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -63.49, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$39.08 and a 1-year high of C$52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

