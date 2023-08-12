Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$185.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$210.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$193.38.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTC.A

Canadian Tire Trading Down 5.5 %

About Canadian Tire

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$156.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$177.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$173.00. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$139.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$189.82.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.