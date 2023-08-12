Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of CTC opened at C$297.89 on Thursday. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$243.18 and a 12-month high of C$336.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$287.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$305.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.34 by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.72 billion. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.58%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Tire will post 15.7176152 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

