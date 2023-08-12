Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.
About Cancom
CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.
