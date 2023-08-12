Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Gap Down to $19.79

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.79, but opened at $19.30. Cannae shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 146,023 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cannae from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Cannae alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNNE

Cannae Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.00 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cannae

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,140,000 after buying an additional 51,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after buying an additional 84,346 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 5.5% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,941,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,085,000 after buying an additional 311,411 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,487,000 after purchasing an additional 392,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.