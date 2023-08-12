Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.33) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.15). The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

LBPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $159.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.20. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.4% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 46,355 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 582,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 339,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

