Capita (LON:CPI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.13

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.13 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.99 ($0.26), with a volume of 9449649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.53 ($0.25).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £355.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.50, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.59.

In other Capita news, insider Claire Miles bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £4,200 ($5,367.41). 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

