Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank Sells 3,891 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $438,282.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,484,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

