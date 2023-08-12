Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.75

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Capital & Regional Trading Up 0.9 %

LON CAL opened at GBX 56.90 ($0.73) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,896.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Capital & Regional has a one year low of GBX 42.80 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 67 ($0.86).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

