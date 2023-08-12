Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Capri from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.93.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.14. 10,022,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,180. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Capri has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capri will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Capri by 903.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,078,000 after buying an additional 2,460,340 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 8.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,731,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,032,000 after buying an additional 216,464 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Capri by 27.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after buying an additional 581,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

