Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of CRDF opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.31.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.