CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.00 million-$221.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.73 million.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $18.41. 2,328,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.61. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

