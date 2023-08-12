CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.00 million-$221.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.73 million.
NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $18.41. 2,328,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.61. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $24.22.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.
