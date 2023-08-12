Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 528,500 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the July 15th total of 359,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 528.5 days.

Cascades stock remained flat at $8.76 during trading hours on Friday. Cascades has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CADNF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

