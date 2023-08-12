CashBackPro (CBP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $124,242.41

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $76.44 million and $124,242.41 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00020614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013910 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,423.64 or 1.00027307 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.76640062 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $26,783.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars.

