CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

CASI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,364 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

