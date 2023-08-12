Casper Price Reaches $0.0386 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Casper has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $433.48 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,930,486,924 coins and its circulating supply is 11,239,332,348 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,929,078,924 with 11,238,005,916 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03855786 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $3,335,552.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

