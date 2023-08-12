CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

CB Financial Services has a payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ CBFV remained flat at $22.70 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $116.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

Insider Transactions at CB Financial Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $144,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBFV

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.