CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCDBF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $46.55 on Friday. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

