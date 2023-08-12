CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Lowered to C$77.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCL.B. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.11.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL.B
CCL Industries Stock Performance
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.