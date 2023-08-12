CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Lowered to C$77.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCL.B. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.11.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$61.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$57.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.58.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

