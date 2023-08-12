CEEK VR Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $39.81 million and approximately $11.51 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020274 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017532 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,397.77 or 1.00037163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04824432 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $4,097,146.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

