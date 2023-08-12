CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

CEL-SCI Trading Down 12.7 %

NYSE CVM opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEL-SCI has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $5.42.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI

About CEL-SCI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 23.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 195.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 1,061.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

