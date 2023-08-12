CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.
CEL-SCI Trading Down 12.7 %
NYSE CVM opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEL-SCI has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $5.42.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI
About CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CEL-SCI
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.