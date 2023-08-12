Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Celcuity Stock Down 1.1 %
CELC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 59,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 28.26 and a current ratio of 28.26.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Celcuity
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celcuity
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.