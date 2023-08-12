Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Celcuity Stock Down 1.1 %

CELC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 59,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 28.26 and a current ratio of 28.26.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,513,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 138.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Celcuity by 9,962.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

