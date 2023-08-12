Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $73.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.32) EPS.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Celldex Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celldex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,578. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,250,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,958,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,475,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,583,000 after buying an additional 40,009 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,582,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,924,000 after purchasing an additional 26,772 shares during the period.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.