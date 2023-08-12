Centrica (LON:CNA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 110 to GBX 140. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Centrica traded as high as GBX 140.75 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 140.52 ($1.80), with a volume of 3813753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.95 ($1.78).
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.66) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 138 ($1.76).
Insiders Place Their Bets
Centrica Stock Down 0.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,087.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Centrica Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,307.69%.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
