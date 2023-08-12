Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 364.29% from the stock’s current price.

IPSC has been the subject of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of IPSC stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,782.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Century Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 203,725 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

