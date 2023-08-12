CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CESDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions to C$4.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CESDF

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 7.7 %

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 30,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,904. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.