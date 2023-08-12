Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

NYSE:NRGV opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Energy Vault has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $448.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Vault will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,099,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $109,650. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energy Vault by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after buying an additional 1,520,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,416,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,474,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

Further Reading

