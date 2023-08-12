ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Bought by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,299,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,299,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $487,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 883,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,664.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 816,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,121,177 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of CHPT stock remained flat at $7.81 on Friday. 6,073,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,991,388. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.59. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.52.

About ChargePoint

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

