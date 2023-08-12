Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY23 guidance to $10.30-10.90 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL opened at $214.46 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.38 and a 200-day moving average of $209.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 12,666.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,756,000 after purchasing an additional 110,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

