Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.30-$10.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.

Several analysts have commented on CRL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.46. The company had a trading volume of 480,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,079. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.68 and a 200 day moving average of $210.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,675,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

