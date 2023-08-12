Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,500 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the July 15th total of 211,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.0 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

CGIFF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.59. 452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGIFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

