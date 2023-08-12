Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Short Interest Up 84.6% in July

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

CHEA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. 6,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. Chenghe Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chenghe Acquisition by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 76,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $6,888,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Chenghe Acquisition by 1,537.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 470,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 441,901 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Chenghe Acquisition by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chenghe Acquisition by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

