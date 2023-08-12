Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LNG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.01. 986,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

