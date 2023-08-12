Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of LNG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.01. 986,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02.
About Cheniere Energy
