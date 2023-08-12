Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 million and a PE ratio of 7.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.26. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

