China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Construction Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

CICHY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. 99,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,544. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64.

China Construction Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.9255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from China Construction Bank’s previous dividend of $0.92.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

