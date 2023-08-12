China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,656,000 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 3,028,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Oilfield Services Stock Performance

Shares of CHOLF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 467. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. China Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

Read More

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Geophysical Services, Drilling Services, Well Services, and Marine and Transportation Services. The Geophysical Services segment provides marine seismic acquisition, seismic data processing and interpretation, geo-technical survey, geotechnical and marine environmental investigation, subsea engineering, deep water engineering surveying, groundwork and foundation construction engineering, offshore engineering support, consulting services, and equipment manufacture.

