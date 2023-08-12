China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,656,000 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 3,028,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Oilfield Services Stock Performance
Shares of CHOLF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 467. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. China Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $1.00.
China Oilfield Services Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Oilfield Services
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.