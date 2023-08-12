China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.31

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and traded as low as $11.57. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 26,112 shares traded.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

China Shenhua Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.2628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.39%. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.